Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Reaches $139.02 After 4.00% Up Move; Last Week Dean Foods Company (DF) Analysts

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.02. About 513,510 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First AwardThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $47.84 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $144.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KMB worth $1.91B more.

Among 4 analysts covering Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods Co had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) latest ratings:

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Sell New Target: $3.25 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $7 New Target: $5 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $89.14 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, DeanÂ’s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Dean Foods Company shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Limited owns 36,965 shares. 2.26M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Symons, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,505 shares. Moreover, Smith Graham & Invest Advisors Lp has 0.62% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 1.87M shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 384,737 shares. Element Limited Company holds 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) or 27,828 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 152,537 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 140,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Communication holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Financial Group has 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 141,073 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 171,174 shares stake. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF).

More notable recent Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spoiled Milk: Dean Foods – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dairy inflation clips results at Dean Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dean Foods +10% after change at the top – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Penny Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), The Stock That Tanked 94% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About 1.25M shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD WITH STRATEGIC PLAN, WILL INCUR TRANSITORY COSTS AS EXECUTION OF PLANS WILL LAG EXIT OF SPECIFIC CUSTOMER VOLUME; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CFO JODY MACEDONIO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – FOOD LION TO END MILK SUPPLY RELATIONSHIP W/ DEAN: SPOKESWOMAN; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Net Cash Provided by Continuing Operations $39M; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – QTRLY NET SALES $1.98 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 07/03/2018 – Dean Foods Declares Dividend of 9c; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: VOLUME NUMBER CAN BE MISLEADING AMID COST CUTS

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Talks Prices, Cost Cuts, and Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 200 shares. Mairs & Power accumulated 132,239 shares. Jnba Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 526 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Covington owns 1,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Snow Mgmt Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 6,135 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regent Management Llc accumulated 10,945 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2,250 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 690,825 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 1.87 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.03M for 19.42 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.