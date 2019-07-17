Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Reaches $138.21 52-Week High; Shaw Communications (SJR) Shorts Down By 3.43%

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) had a decrease of 3.43% in short interest. SJR’s SI was 1.67M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.43% from 1.72 million shares previously. With 348,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)’s short sellers to cover SJR’s short positions. The SI to Shaw Communications Inc’s float is 0.37%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 36,234 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) hit a new 52-week high and has $146.50 target or 6.00% above today's $138.21 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $47.52 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $146.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.85B more. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $138.21. About 118,946 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity. PALMER ANTHONY J. sold $704,703 worth of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Friday, February 8.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $14500 highest and $105 lowest target. $128.17’s average target is -7.26% below currents $138.21 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 23. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 23 by Macquarie Research. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of KMB in report on Friday, January 18 to “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Thursday, January 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $113 target.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.52 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 27.16 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.40M for 21.20 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtn Lc holds 4,213 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 928 shares. Rmb Management holds 0.06% or 20,266 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Prtn Lc has 0.27% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,534 shares. Cordasco Networks has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Personal Advsr reported 17,555 shares stake. 201,274 are held by Sei Co. Asset Mngmt One Com reported 0.16% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sun Life stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Rech And Mgmt accumulated 562 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gsa Partners Llp invested in 4,698 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc invested in 0.15% or 79,283 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il reported 2,842 shares. Lincoln National Corporation holds 8,147 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 13,623 shares.

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $10.30 billion. The firm operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless divisions. It has a 270.88 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services.