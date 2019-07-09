Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position Raised by Old Republic International Corp; Systematic Financial Management LP Position in Telephone And Data Systems (TDS) Has Cut by $2.59 Million

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,700 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.04 million, up from 568,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 543,957 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Telephone And Data Systems Inc (TDS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 86,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,338 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 231,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Telephone And Data Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 227,725 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6,497 shares to 236,539 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ph Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 30,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,589 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TDS’s profit will be $35.45M for 25.36 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 105,500 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $74.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,400 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.