Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Value Rose While Woodstock Has Decreased Its Holding by $388,926; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed Its Tenaris S A (TS) Holding by $30.44 Million as Share Value Declined

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 20,892 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 24,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 4.47 million shares traded or 111.48% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.80M shares to 11.55 million shares, valued at $102.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.