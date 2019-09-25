Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Value Rose While First Financial Trimmed by $340,480 Its Stake; Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Stake

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 659.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 205,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 237,015 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, up from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 956,454 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 2,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1,485 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198,000, down from 4,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 792,735 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $973.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,370 shares to 382,351 shares, valued at $51.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,975 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.19 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $123.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,487 shares to 27,753 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.