Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Valuation Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Position by $2.32 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Declined, Copeland Capital Management Lowered by $3.54 Million Its Holding

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 52.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 14,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,153 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 27,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $13.68 during the last trading session, reaching $261.16. About 10.17M shares traded or 82.59% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 25,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.28 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.42. About 886,173 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 36,775 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,526 shares. Insight 2811 owns 2,100 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Old Republic Intl Corp has invested 2.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Btim invested in 0.05% or 32,389 shares. Archford Strategies holds 9,465 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 7,545 shares. Df Dent & Company invested in 0.01% or 2,713 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,352 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 0.17% stake. 6,512 are held by Enterprise Ser. Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.02% or 1,819 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 0.31% or 888,356 shares. Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan & has invested 0.66% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Welch Group Llc holds 3.01% or 220,943 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72M shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 286,555 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.6% or 165,780 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,508 shares. Factory Mutual owns 380,000 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Boston Ltd has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 0.55% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,040 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 502,051 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 34,070 shares. Thomas White reported 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.81M shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co holds 0.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 56,130 shares. 66,828 are owned by Friess Assocs. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.53% or 27,107 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Tru Na holds 0.49% or 9,498 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.32B for 18.82 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

