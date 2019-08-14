Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding Upped by Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc; Bristol (BMY) Position Has Increased by Webster Bank

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 38,101 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 32,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 1.11 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB)

Webster Bank increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 79,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 71,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 9.71 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pampers and Huggies Square Off With Smart Diapers – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF partner to help 2 million babies and young children in Latin America and the Caribbean – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,667 are held by Lynch & Assocs In. Jane Street Group Ltd has 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 79,412 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Savant Capital Limited has 0.11% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,790 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors holds 1,600 shares. Macroview Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage reported 2,067 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Finance Mngmt Pro owns 100 shares. Punch And Assocs Investment Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 61 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 5,357 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel Inc owns 2,225 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 671,145 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 12,740 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 154,682 shares to 138,050 shares, valued at $17.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 147,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,507 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares to 26,909 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 1,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,558 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dodge & Cox Comment on Bristol-Myers Squibb – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.