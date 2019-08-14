Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding Held by Pathstone Family Office Llc; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Its Position in United Rentals (URI) as Share Price Declined

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 83.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 84,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 16,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 101,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.49% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $104.09. About 1.01 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3948.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 3,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 3,644 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $452,000, up from 90 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.47. About 622,559 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.63% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 139,375 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12,383 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 414,497 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Llc Nj owns 3,200 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2,875 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 6,968 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 2,962 shares. Ci Investments Inc holds 0.05% or 73,803 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 64,054 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 19,306 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 54,875 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11,760 shares to 18,590 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 43,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 4.53 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 14,024 shares. Horrell Capital stated it has 1.97% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.38% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 9,977 shares. Northstar invested in 0.12% or 2,216 shares. 29,523 were reported by Eastern Fincl Bank. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Cap Management has 1.49% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 823,300 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 10,257 shares. New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). S&Co reported 27,817 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company owns 17,317 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Birmingham Cap Mgmt Com Al owns 2,175 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 26,180 shares stake. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp accumulated 37,351 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 306,887 shares to 44,313 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).