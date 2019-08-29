Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding Held by Pathstone Family Office Llc; Lapides Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $729,399

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 2.89 million shares traded or 148.79% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3948.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 3,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 3,644 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $452,000, up from 90 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 818,560 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Inc holds 11,813 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1,720 are owned by Reliant Investment Ltd Liability Co. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Financial Consulate stated it has 4,755 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.48% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 28,893 shares. Dean Ltd has 0.11% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6,348 shares. Nomura accumulated 12,179 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 132,754 are owned by Huntington Financial Bank. Commerce Bancshares owns 0.33% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 223,047 shares. 44,944 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation. 21,229 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Regent Ltd Liability Company holds 10,945 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank & holds 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 6,089 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 51,700 shares to 284,257 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,517 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pampers and Huggies Square Off With Smart Diapers – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $47.34M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Invesco accumulated 342,667 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 57,607 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 47,616 shares. 26,416 are owned by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). New York-based Qs Investors has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 4.28 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 43,723 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com has 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 90,932 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 17,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp holds 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 61,707 shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hain Celestial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for HAIN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Project Terra to Aid Hain Celestial, Drab FY19 View Hurts – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Vaping Growth Help Investors Extract More Value From Aphria Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.