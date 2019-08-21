Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Welch & Forbes Has Decreased Its Position by $750,915 as Share Price Rose; Gmt Capital Lowered Its Vmware (VMW) Position by $1.12 Million; Stock Declined

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 37,867 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 43,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $141.91. About 997,206 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 89,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16 million, down from 95,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.09. About 1.92M shares traded or 38.32% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.82 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 118,529 were reported by Janney Ltd Llc. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il has invested 0.31% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 22,185 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). F&V Mgmt Lc holds 2.51% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 35,425 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 130,068 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 132,354 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 62,410 shares. 569,023 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Nexus Investment Mngmt holds 5,300 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,489 shares to 55,472 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 87,800 shares to 781,335 shares, valued at $48.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.8% or 24,307 shares. 2,173 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). New York-based Jefferies Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking reported 86,807 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 5,757 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 0.08% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 4,462 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc stated it has 249 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 497,665 shares. Dana Invest Advisors Inc holds 75,680 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability owns 1,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Johnson Finance Gru invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 134,363 shares.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.