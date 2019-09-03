Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Decreased Position by $322,260; Sns Financial Group Has Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 9,317 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 11,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.32M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 46,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $619.67 million for 19.71 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,121 shares to 2,934 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 7,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

