Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Shell Asset Management Co Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose; Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Holder Saba Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $10.13 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 666.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, up from 151,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 86,646 shares traded or 26.84% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 4,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 71,980 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92M, down from 76,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 677,857 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.02M for 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 103,487 shares to 224,709 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 35,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bancshares reported 0.33% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Morgan Stanley owns 2.70M shares. Pggm Investments invested in 0.49% or 771,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6,848 shares. Ar Asset Management holds 0.69% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 14,800 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 11,652 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tiedemann Lc holds 0.03% or 5,599 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Us Financial Bank De has 382,022 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 0.78% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 16,209 are owned by Smith Moore &. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Raymond James Na holds 40,230 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 364,687 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm owns 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 65,924 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Citigroup holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,170 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Moreover, Q Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 2,000 shares. Shaker Fincl Ser Limited Co has 150,537 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 110,217 shares. Moreover, Round Table Serv Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Baillie Gifford &, United Kingdom-based fund reported 550,936 shares. Fiera holds 11,725 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 1.71 million shares to 4.47M shares, valued at $16.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 1.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,790 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

