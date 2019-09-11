Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Trimmed Position by $633,204 as Shares Rose; Jacobs Asset Management Upped Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake by $5.83 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 27,512 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 32,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.29. About 1.87 million shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 171,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 278,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 1.13 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $662.81 million for 18.34 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

