Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Rockland Trust Co Has Upped Stake; As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Cut Its Position

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 36,927 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 437,086 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 31.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 12,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 51,423 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 39,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.17. About 616,578 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 11,466 shares to 17,679 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,571 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International (BNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.