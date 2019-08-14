Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Cut Position; H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) Position Held by Buckingham Capital Management Inc

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 62,410 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 66,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 589,516 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 34,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 387,992 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, up from 353,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H And E Equipment Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 100,905 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.02 million for 19.38 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 34,058 shares to 113,095 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com Stk (NYSE:MAS) by 15,850 shares to 250,060 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc Com Stk (NYSE:FL) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,423 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

