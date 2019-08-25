Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Cut Its Stake by $1.22 Million as Share Value Rose; Baxter Intl (BAX) Market Valuation Rose While Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Holding by $21.24 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 80.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 262,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 64,870 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 327,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.74 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 9,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 31,744 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 41,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.31 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.33 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.