Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Blb&B Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $893,964; Security Capital Research & Management Position in Prologis (PLD) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 7,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,909 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 28,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 362,138 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 891,018 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark Issues Annual Report on Sustainability – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Names Alison Lewis as Chief Growth Officer – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for the Coming Recession – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark creates chief growth officer position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $564.19M for 20.91 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis +2.9% after forecast boost – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What A SWAN Looks Like: Prologis – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Dulles passengers might catch something new as they come in for a landing: Rooftop ads – Washington Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Blackstone, Prologis Both Suitors For GLP’s U.S. Warehouse Business – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

