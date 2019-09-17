Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Beck Mack & Oliver Lowered Position; Citizens & Northern Lowered Its Holding in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $1.31 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 2,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 70,643 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42M, down from 73,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.51. About 951,367 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 70.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 32,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 13,488 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $542,000, down from 46,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 3.25M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.82M for 16.04 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 14,583 shares to 267,738 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0.18% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Payden Rygel holds 0.01% or 2,633 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 38,496 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 12,692 shares. Fsi Group Incorporated has 2.39% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.85% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Btr Cap Mgmt Inc has 5,887 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Lta has 0.04% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 5,531 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.32% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Madison Invest has invested 0.49% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Eminence Capital Ltd Partnership owns 2.77% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 5.22M shares. Theleme Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.30M shares for 8.38% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Stephens Ar accumulated 0.02% or 23,482 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sns Finance Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,611 shares. 111,807 were reported by Kcm Inv Limited Liability Com. Jnba Fincl Advsr accumulated 626 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Dept holds 2,587 shares. Ar Asset Management owns 14,800 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Advisers Llc invested in 145,912 shares. American Research & has 562 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 375,947 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.03M shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited holds 0.3% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 14,613 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 38,498 shares. Fiera Capital has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,501 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 1,387 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 2.48 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

