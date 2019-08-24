Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder 1St Source Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding; Chemed New Com (CHE) Shareholder Boston Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New Com (CHE) by 61.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 12,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 7,798 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 20,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $423.96. About 79,955 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.33 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 100,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.43 million for 32.81 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 67,511 shares to 70,211 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Array Biopharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 21,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $206,430 activity.

