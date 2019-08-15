Kimberly Clark (K) Share Value Declined While Willis Investment Counsel Raised Position by $1.85 Million; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Prince Street Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (K) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 15,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 181,830 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 166,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.55. About 1.45 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $17.57 during the last trading session, reaching $620. About 464,944 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 75,200 shares to 436,400 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 448,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,000 shares, and cut its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mercadolibre: Why I’ll Continue To Own In Spite Of The Amazon Threat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Corporation has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 30 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 3,235 shares. 419 were reported by Regal Advsr Lc. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited, Japan-based fund reported 9,806 shares. Intl Inc invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 2,218 were accumulated by Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,804 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Bailard Inc has 2,110 shares. Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Maplelane Lc owns 45,001 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Company has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 771 shares. Eqis Capital Management owns 0.31% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 7,632 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 420 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 115,023 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited holds 3,260 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.89 million activity.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patriot Transportation (NYSE:JWN) by 140,974 shares to 131,826 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:TRV) by 43,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,800 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SNY).