Kimberly Clark Com (KMB) Market Valuation Rose While Tompkins Financial Has Increased Its Holding; Palestra Capital Management Has Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (KMB) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 2,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 27,621 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 24,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.67M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.49M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.68M, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,751 shares to 17,154 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) by 31,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,556 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings.