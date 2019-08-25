Kimberly Clark (Call) (KMB) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Raised Its Stake by $405,900 as Stock Rose; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Maintains Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 68.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 9,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (Call) (KMB) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 27,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap invested 1.88% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.82% or 508,249 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 9,074 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.27% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.28% or 29,015 shares in its portfolio. Investment Serv Of America stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Thornburg Mgmt owns 491,437 shares. Connable Office holds 4,500 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has 0.09% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 216,241 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 111,273 shares. Westfield Cap Management Co Lp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 781,881 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 835,955 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd invested in 0.66% or 970,538 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares to 8,789 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,033 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 1.33 million shares to 181,392 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 40,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CTXS).