Kimberly Brumbaugh Acquires $2486 Worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Shares; Rand Capital (RAND) Sentiment Is 2

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 4 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 2 sold and decreased holdings in Rand Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 634,281 shares, down from 731,228 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rand Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 4.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $212.07 million. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.66 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.38, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 127.70% more from 1.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.4% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) or 129,468 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). 29,147 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Strs Ohio holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 34,671 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc invested in 0% or 1,338 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Banc Funds Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Wharton Business Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) or 30,580 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 9,300 shares. Blackrock stated it has 324,268 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4,707 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 25,474 shares. Ejf Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 17,079 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) for 8,193 shares.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 2,398 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 20.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.12% the S&P500.

As shown in a document submitted to the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission on October 1, 2019, Kimberly Brumbaugh, director of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc and a well informed woman, purchased 97 shares of the company and paid for them about $2,486 U.S. Dollars based on an average price-per-share of $25.6. The probability of this transaction remaining unseen is extremely low because it’s new, with Kimberly Brumbaugh now having ownership of 900 shares – that is 0.01% of the company’s market cap.

Analysts await Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. MPB’s profit will be $4.83M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $62,657 activity. $998 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was bought by KERWIN GREGORY M on Friday, June 28. Frank Joel L. also bought $2,495 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares. The insider Boyer Steven T bought 200 shares worth $4,990. $6,262 worth of stock was bought by De Soto Matthew G on Friday, June 28. Abel Robert A bought $499 worth of stock. MOWERY THEODORE W bought $1,996 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) on Friday, June 28. The insider QUANDEL NOBLE C JR bought 120 shares worth $2,994.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Rand Capital Corporation for 55,000 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 188,739 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.04% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,925 shares.

The stock increased 2.30% or $0.0575 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5575. About 3,901 shares traded. Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) has risen 0.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The company has market cap of $16.17 million. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It currently has negative earnings. It generally lends to more mature companies.