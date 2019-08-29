Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES)

This is a contrast between Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 17 7.30 N/A -0.37 0.00 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.02 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.00% -2.9% -1.2% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1%

Liquidity

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are 2 and 1.8 respectively. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 32.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 98.3% and 72.9% respectively. 1.2% are Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.31% -0.31% -2.73% -3.89% -27.38% 18.19% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 12.24% -22.01% -88.12% -85.88% -95.78% -83.01%

For the past year Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has 18.19% stronger performance while Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has -83.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP beats on 8 of the 8 factors Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.