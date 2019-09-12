Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE)

Both Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 17 7.06 N/A -0.37 0.00 Noble Corporation plc 2 0.46 N/A -3.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Noble Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Noble Corporation plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.00% -2.9% -1.2% Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19% -8.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Noble Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Noble Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Noble Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67 Noble Corporation plc 1 0 0 1.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 37.55% upside potential and an average price target of $20. Competitively Noble Corporation plc has an average price target of $1.25, with potential downside of -38.42%. The data provided earlier shows that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP appears more favorable than Noble Corporation plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Noble Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.3% and 84.2%. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Noble Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.31% -0.31% -2.73% -3.89% -27.38% 18.19% Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89%

For the past year Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has 18.19% stronger performance while Noble Corporation plc has -14.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP beats Noble Corporation plc on 9 of the 9 factors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.