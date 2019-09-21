Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG)

This is a contrast between Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 16 7.11 N/A -0.37 0.00 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 9 2.89 N/A 0.52 14.25

Table 1 demonstrates Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.00% -2.9% -1.2% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 6.5%

Liquidity

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s upside potential is 35.78% at a $20 average price target. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.6 average price target and a 37.48% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.3% and 29.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.31% -0.31% -2.73% -3.89% -27.38% 18.19% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -2.52% -14.25% -27.76% -31.27% -48.85% -19.52%

For the past year Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has 18.19% stronger performance while Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.