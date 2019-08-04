Kimball Intl (KBAL) Stock Value Rose While Bkd Wealth Advisors Lifted Position; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Towle & Co Decreased by $4.91 Million Its Stake

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 1351.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 255,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% . The institutional investor held 274,906 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 18,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 43,177 shares traded. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 7.90% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL)

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 181,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.29 million, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 2.94 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $380.98M for 8.26 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $20.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Are Bank Stocks a Buy on their Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Ally Financial Inc.'s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "3 Banking Options For People With Inconsistent Income – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha" published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Ally Financial (ALLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 18, 2019.