Kimball Intl (KBAL) Stake Has Lifted by Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc; Citrix Systems (CTXS) Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $529,353

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 1351.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 255,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,906 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 18,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 95,818 shares traded. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 1.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 5,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 21,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $100.57. About 1.06M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 58,746 shares to 77,646 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 45,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,109 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $141,507 activity.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $123.75 million for 26.75 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 27,432 shares to 272,472 shares, valued at $33.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

