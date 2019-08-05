Kimball Intl (KBAL) Shareholder Ajo LP Increased Its Stake by $687,694 as Shares Rose; Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $12.66 Million

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83M, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.36 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Kimball Intl (KBAL) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 49,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% . The institutional investor held 357,904 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 308,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Kimball Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 43,177 shares traded. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 7.90% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock by 77,406 shares to 26,648 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) by 217,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,981 shares, and cut its stake in Verso (A).

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,316 shares to 385,040 shares, valued at $105.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.