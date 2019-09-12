Kimball International (KBAL) to pay $0.09 on Oct 15, 2019; Exp World Holdings (EXPI) Shorts Raised By 6.69%

Exp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) had an increase of 6.69% in short interest. EXPI’s SI was 3.32M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.69% from 3.11M shares previously. With 218,300 avg volume, 15 days are for Exp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s short sellers to cover EXPI’s short positions. The SI to Exp World Holdings Inc’s float is 14.13%. The stock increased 11.20% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 321,661 shares traded or 57.93% up from the average. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has declined 20.59% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.59% the S&P500.

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:KBAL) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Kimball International Inc’s current price of $18.97 translates into 0.47% yield. Kimball International Inc’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 132,366 shares traded or 12.68% up from the average. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 7.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire

More notable recent eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eXp Realty First RESO-certified Real Estate Brokerage – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Top Agents and Teams From Across Canada Join eXp Realty – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eXp World Holdings Hires John Tobison as Chief Information Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company has market cap of $583.36 million. The firm facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $712.71 million. The firm provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. It has a 17.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options.