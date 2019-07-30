Kimball International Inc. (KBAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

We will be comparing the differences between Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) and Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Printed Circuit Boards industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International Inc. 16 0.85 N/A 1.00 16.29 Flex Ltd. 10 0.23 N/A 0.17 62.41

Table 1 highlights Kimball International Inc. and Flex Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Flex Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kimball International Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Kimball International Inc. is presently more affordable than Flex Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) and Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 11.5% Flex Ltd. 0.00% 9.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Kimball International Inc. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Flex Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.77 beta which makes it 77.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kimball International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Flex Ltd. are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. Kimball International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Flex Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Kimball International Inc. and Flex Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Flex Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Flex Ltd. has a consensus target price of $11.5, with potential upside of 0.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kimball International Inc. and Flex Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 94.7% respectively. About 0.9% of Kimball International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Flex Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball International Inc. 1.56% 10.76% 4.23% 1.75% 1.31% 14.66% Flex Ltd. 0% -5.77% 3.61% 29.08% -27.77% 39.42%

For the past year Kimball International Inc. was less bullish than Flex Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Kimball International Inc. beats Flex Ltd.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. The company also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services. In addition, it provides component product solutions, including rigid and flexible printed circuit board fabrication, and power supplies; after-market supply chain logistics services; and reverse logistics and repair services, such as returns management, exchange programs, complex repair, asset recovery, recycling and e-waste management for consumer and midrange products, printers, smart phones, consumer medical devices, notebooks, PC's, set-top boxes, game consoles, and infrastructure products. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Singapore.