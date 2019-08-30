Kimball International Inc. (KBAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) and Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK). The two are both Printed Circuit Boards companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International Inc. 16 0.86 N/A 1.00 17.36 Eltek Ltd. 3 0.54 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kimball International Inc. and Eltek Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kimball International Inc. and Eltek Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 11.5% Eltek Ltd. 0.00% -129.3% -8.1%

Volatility & Risk

Kimball International Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Eltek Ltd. has beta of -4.75 which is 575.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kimball International Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Eltek Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Kimball International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eltek Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kimball International Inc. and Eltek Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 1.5%. Kimball International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, Eltek Ltd. has 25.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball International Inc. -1.03% 0.87% 6.51% 26.02% 7.9% 22.2% Eltek Ltd. 3.9% -1.96% 189.86% 51.52% 2.56% 88.69%

For the past year Kimball International Inc. has weaker performance than Eltek Ltd.

Summary

Kimball International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eltek Ltd.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, and Asia. It provides a range of custom designed PCBs, such as rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, including flex and flex rigid boards. The company serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. It markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.