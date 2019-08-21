Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) Reaches $17.80 52-Week High; Inca Investments Upped Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stake

Inca Investments Llc increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) stake by 26.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc acquired 1.60 million shares as Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)’s stock rose 7.27%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 7.55 million shares with $66.52M value, up from 5.95M last quarter. Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa now has $77.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 6.46 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 12/04/2018 – ITAU CREATES BOARD FOR LATIN AMERICA AND NAMES MARINO CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F

The stock of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) hit a new 52-week high and has $18.69 target or 5.00% above today’s $17.80 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $653.71 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $18.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $32.69 million more. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 40,935 shares traded. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 7.90% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Inca Investments Llc decreased Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) stake by 270,220 shares to 850,312 valued at $56.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Loma Negra Corp stake by 950,963 shares and now owns 2.99 million shares. Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) was reduced too.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $653.71 million. The firm provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. It has a 16.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options.