Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) is a company in the Printed Circuit Boards industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65% of Kimball International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.94% of all Printed Circuit Boards’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Kimball International Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.25% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kimball International Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International Inc. 0.00% 19.30% 11.50% Industry Average 1.90% 17.09% 6.13%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Kimball International Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International Inc. N/A 15 16.29 Industry Average 78.45M 4.12B 17.87

Kimball International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Kimball International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.25

As a group, Printed Circuit Boards companies have a potential upside of -2.98%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kimball International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball International Inc. 1.56% 10.76% 4.23% 1.75% 1.31% 14.66% Industry Average 6.86% 11.38% 2.17% 13.36% 18.47% 17.43%

For the past year Kimball International Inc. has weaker performance than Kimball International Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kimball International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Kimball International Inc.’s competitors have 1.61 and 0.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kimball International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kimball International Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Kimball International Inc. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kimball International Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.94 which is 6.27% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Kimball International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Kimball International Inc.’s competitors beat Kimball International Inc.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.