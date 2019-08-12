Kimball Electronics (KE) Shares Rose While Pinnacle Holdings Boosted by $37.10 Million Its Stake; Alpine Partners Vi Has Raised Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 6.72% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 2.26 million shares traded or 15.76% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Kimball Electronics (KE) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.72% . The hedge fund held 78,485 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, up from 76,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Kimball Electronics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 47,065 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE); 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina’s YPF becomes world’s newest LNG exporter following deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BlackBerry Limited (BB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “McDermott Awarded Pre-FEED Contract by YPF for Vaca Muerta LNG in Argentina – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YPF Sociedad Anonima 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

