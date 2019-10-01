Kimball Electronics (KE) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Northside Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $689,208 as Stock Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 1,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.72% . The institutional investor held 3,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.62M, down from 5,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Kimball Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 32,487 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE); 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 1.35 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Barclays 1 3 Month T Bill by 13,972 shares to 22,455 shares, valued at $2.06B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

More notable recent Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kimball Electronics, Inc. Reports Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Retirement of Directors Christine M. Vujovich and Thomas J. Tischhauser – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kimball Electronics Completes the Acquisition of Global Equipment Services (GES) – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Share Price Is Up 43% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kimball Electronics to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold KE shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 14.71 million shares or 0.82% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 8,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Management accumulated 134,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Mackay Shields Lc has 0% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 13,500 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.27% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 26,124 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd stated it has 11,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 3,834 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 10,368 shares. 39,019 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 298,705 were reported by Walthausen Communications Limited Liability. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest invested in 14,200 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,561 shares stake.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: FedEx Falls Following Downbeat Q2 Results; SPI Energy Shares Jump – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills: Assessing The 3.6% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “General Mills Declares Quarterly Dividend and Holds 91st Annual Shareholder Meeting – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Greatmark Investment Prns accumulated 38,488 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Gradient Invs Limited Liability owns 853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,995 shares. Park Circle reported 38,100 shares. Burney stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Acg Wealth owns 7,230 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 2.71M shares. 107,452 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Dana Investment Advisors has 246,680 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Bragg Finance holds 0.24% or 37,038 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W Inc invested in 0.05% or 9,754 shares. Iowa-based Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak has invested 1.43% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Blume Cap Management accumulated 0.02% or 700 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).