Kimball Electronics (KE) Share Price Rose While Spark Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $784,500; Evermay Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $329,115 as Stock Price Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) by 61.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 52,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.72% . The hedge fund held 32,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kimball Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 41,679 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE); 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 36,100 shares to 202,700 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).