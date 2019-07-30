Kimball Electronics (KE) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Increased Holding; Park Presidio Capital Holding In Visa (V) Was Lifted

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.01M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $182.13. About 2.37M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Kimball Electronics (KE) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 2,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 78,485 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, up from 76,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Kimball Electronics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 20,805 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 12.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE); 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES

