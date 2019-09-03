Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics Inc. 15 0.27 N/A 1.63 9.73 KEMET Corporation 18 0.70 N/A 3.50 5.75

Demonstrates Kimball Electronics Inc. and KEMET Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. KEMET Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Kimball Electronics Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Kimball Electronics Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kimball Electronics Inc. and KEMET Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.4% KEMET Corporation 0.00% 38.3% 16.7%

Risk and Volatility

Kimball Electronics Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. From a competition point of view, KEMET Corporation has a 2.52 beta which is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kimball Electronics Inc. are 2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor KEMET Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. KEMET Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kimball Electronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kimball Electronics Inc. and KEMET Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KEMET Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively KEMET Corporation has a consensus price target of $29, with potential upside of 73.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of Kimball Electronics Inc. shares and 82.5% of KEMET Corporation shares. Kimball Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.75%. Comparatively, KEMET Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball Electronics Inc. 1.34% -0.56% 5.72% -0.38% -20.5% 2.65% KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71%

For the past year Kimball Electronics Inc. has weaker performance than KEMET Corporation

Summary

KEMET Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Kimball Electronics Inc.

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.