Kiltearn Partners Llp Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $2.66 Million; Shares Declined; Ws Management Lllp Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Increased

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 58,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 158,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.12 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $212.14. About 12.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 3.37M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 677,220 shares to 8.32 million shares, valued at $160.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 892,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,445 shares to 104,917 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 22,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,022 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.