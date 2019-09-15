Kiltearn Partners Llp Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $13.91 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Allegheny Tech (ATI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Decreased Stake by $32.77 Million

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 183,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.41M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 7.34M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 1.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 123,140 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 1.57M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 14.67 million shares in its portfolio. 9,157 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 111,151 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,854 shares or 0.33% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 91,466 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 16,306 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 0.1% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Pinnacle Associates reported 55,535 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Interest holds 324,195 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 0.01% or 76,257 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 33,226 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 39,377 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 14,285 shares.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. The insider Harris Timothy J bought 2,900 shares worth $51,620. The insider Powers Elizabeth C bought 2,000 shares worth $36,340. 2,000 shares were bought by Davis Elliot S, worth $35,060. Kramer Kevin B bought 2,500 shares worth $44,208. On Tuesday, August 13 WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 5,000 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ltd (Il) (NYSE:ACN) by 10,000 shares to 155,609 shares, valued at $28.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) by 72,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

