Kiltearn Partners Llp Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) Lowered by $11.16 Million; Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.76 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 1.50 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.