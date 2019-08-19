Kiltearn Partners Llp Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Cut by $16.90 Million; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 88,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.21 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $203.11. About 632,905 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to KLX and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP Served as Legal Counsel; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs makes first hire in cryptocurrency markets unit; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 5th Update; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 07/03/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 18/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein expects COO Solomon to succeed him – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT SAYS RAISING $250 MLN IN A SERIES E FUNDING ROUND LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS & PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT RAISES $250M FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN, PSP INVESTMENTS

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 135.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 149,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 259,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 258,784 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Vulcan Materials Company Rose as Much as 15.2% Today – Motley Fool” on October 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan picks up Vulcan, Martin Marietta Materials coverage as a bull – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vulcan Materials Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28,100 shares to 359,900 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atika Capital Management Limited Company invested in 32,500 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Buckingham Mgmt accumulated 60,608 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Adams Natural Res Fund reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Fred Alger Management invested in 0.67% or 1.41M shares. Junto Mgmt Lp holds 1.81% or 265,983 shares. 48,936 were reported by Broadview Ltd Liability Co. Earnest Ltd Liability invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 187,514 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 230,710 shares. 38,010 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Invesco Limited accumulated 545,298 shares. Somerset holds 0.02% or 369 shares. 21,933 are held by British Columbia Investment. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 16 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.17 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “A Winning Plan for the Consumer Market Is Driving Goldman Sachs Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $69.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,400 shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).