Kiltearn Partners Llp Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $3.16 Million; Stock Declined; Quantitative Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) by $2.63 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.63M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63 million, up from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 3.93M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 1,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.18% or $16.4 during the last trading session, reaching $211.9. About 528,395 shares traded or 88.05% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PHOTO RELEASE–Carlos Aguayo Promoted to General Manager of Huntington Ingalls Industries’ San Diego Shipyard – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding Wins First Football National Championship in 99-Year School History – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Installation of USS George Washington (CVN 73) Main Mast – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Delivers First Transformational 3-D Metal Part For Installation On Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PHOTO RELEASE–Don Hamadyk Named Chairman of the National Shipbuilding Research Program Board – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) by 27,700 shares to 123,900 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 3,551 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 216 are held by Cwm Lc. Whitnell invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Mckinley Limited Delaware reported 56,025 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Winfield Associates holds 0.16% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 1,475 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 90,853 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 0.17% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Aqr Ltd Com owns 1.86M shares. Mufg Americas reported 157 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,417 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 18,944 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BHGE Shares Blow Past Important Trendline with Earnings Win – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd invested in 0.25% or 877,480 shares. Icon Advisers Co reported 138,300 shares. 80 are held by Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, At Bank has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,610 shares. Moreover, Miller Howard Investments Inc New York has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 75,435 shares. Creative Planning holds 64,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company accumulated 54,163 shares or 0.09% of the stock. New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jnba Financial Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,024 shares. Blair William Communications Il holds 156,571 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 42,050 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,429 shares or 0.04% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 481,011 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bancorporation holds 0.12% or 25,158 shares.