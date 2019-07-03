Kiltearn Partners Llp Lowered Its Stake in Kt (KT) by $14.17 Million as Stock Price Declined; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Cut Stake by $1.31 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 9,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,459 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.75 million, down from 659,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $169.05. About 190,621 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.64M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.98M, down from 8.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 399,508 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 9.18% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.71 million for 25.93 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp by 1,125 shares to 10,262 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.28% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Northwest Counselors Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,983 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 6,820 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Copper Rock Prns Limited Liability Co holds 1.39% or 136,515 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 7,271 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us invested in 255,701 shares. American Century Companies invested in 0.01% or 40,726 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership has 173,486 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 54,507 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 77,996 shares. Pembroke Mngmt holds 187,555 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Old Natl Bancorporation In owns 3,547 shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares to 250,400 shares, valued at $59.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).