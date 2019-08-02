Kiltearn Partners Llp Lifted Its Position in United Nat Foods (UNFI) by $12.25 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 67,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 81,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 942,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 5.67 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.93 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,800 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Grp Incorporated holds 0.74% or 63,976 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 41,384 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 37,991 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Ltd reported 19,557 shares stake. Essex Invest Mgmt accumulated 679 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guild Investment Mgmt has invested 4.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waverton Mgmt Limited owns 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,215 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 30,225 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Addison Cap has 26,912 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Republic Management has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Origin Asset Management Llp owns 288,600 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 444,626 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $232.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 143,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Ltd holds 180,785 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 398,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 184,512 shares. Clearbridge Llc holds 801 shares. 370,364 are held by Redwood Capital Ltd Com. 1,092 were reported by Ima Wealth. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 18,391 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Pnc Financial Group holds 0% or 7,489 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Valueworks Llc accumulated 4.86% or 549,070 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 0.03% or 186,910 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,198 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.