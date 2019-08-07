Kiltearn Partners Llp Lifted Biogen (BIIB) Holding; Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 101.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 22,244 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 44,075 shares with $18.10M value, up from 21,831 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $33.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $302.22. About 678,343 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 43.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp acquired 75,500 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 250,400 shares with $59.19 million value, up from 174,900 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $43.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $237.58. About 776,650 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 143,926 shares to 1.18 million valued at $128.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 201,400 shares and now owns 1.61M shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was reduced too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. $27.21M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 25. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $286 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 4,542 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 861 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs stated it has 0.38% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 61,000 are held by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1.89M shares. Ipswich Investment Management Company accumulated 6,909 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Dubuque State Bank And Tru holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 57 shares. Cardinal has invested 1.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 2,000 shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Atwood & Palmer reported 0.02% stake. State Street stated it has 8.75M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Van Eck Assocs Corp accumulated 47,812 shares. Founders Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Tarbox Family Office owns 21 shares. 487 are held by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com. Regions invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Central Commercial Bank & Tru invested in 1.02% or 11,091 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.42% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 4,310 shares. Opus Point Prtn Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.23% or 2,201 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 964 shares stake. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Eqis Cap Management holds 0.22% or 6,577 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,866 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 17,489 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1,800 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 25. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Thursday, March 7. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $441 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co.