Kiltearn Partners Llp Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Winslow Asset Management Upped Its Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Holding by $782,370

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 347,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.97 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.70M, up from 4.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 327,239 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 1.22 million shares to 6.35M shares, valued at $220.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 107,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10,521 shares to 119,464 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,854 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.