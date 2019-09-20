Kiltearn Partners Llp Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); International Value Advisers Boosted Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holding by $837,027 as Market Value Declined

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.12 million, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 5.65 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 8,902 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.18 million shares to 665,034 shares, valued at $37.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 51,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,580 shares, and cut its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgsinc (ZMH) by 54,200 shares to 578,600 shares, valued at $68.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 57,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

