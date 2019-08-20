Kiltearn Partners Llp Increased United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holding by $12.25 Million; Stock Value Declined; Biogen Com Us$0.0005 (BIIB) Share Price Rose While Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (BIIB) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 3,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 302,007 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.39M, down from 305,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $235.72. About 837,169 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 942,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 5.67 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.93M, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.37M market cap company. The stock increased 5.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 804,746 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:HD) by 77,384 shares to 449,892 shares, valued at $86.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.47 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 512,153 shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $151.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 573,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

